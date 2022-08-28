This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Play about RUC and Garda friendships comes to Strule

  • 28 August 2022
Play about RUC and Garda friendships comes to Strule
James Doran (left) as Garda officer, Eddie OHalloran, and Vincent Higgins (right) as RUC officer, David McCabe, in 'Green and Blue', a play which is coming to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh next month. Photo credit: Neil Harrison
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 28 August 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Golden Apples Players to present ‘West Side Story’ Youth retell West Side Story at the Strule Arts Centre Tyrone This Weekend with Mark McCarney Pet food for lizards – At Home

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY