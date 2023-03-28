Pomeroy to host Coronation concert

POMEROY is set to host ‘Proms On The Pitch’ on the night before the Coronation of King Charles III this May.

The outdoor concert at the Pomeroy District Sports and Cultural Association Sports Ground on Friday, May 5 will showcase some of the North’s finest musical acts acts, including harpist and singer, Clara Wilson, who has toured extensively around venues across Ireland.

She will be followed by a special performance from the Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir.

The group is made up of family members of active and retired military service personnel from the North. They are part of a wider group of choirs based throughout the world.

The NI choir was set up in 2012, and celebrated its tenth anniversary last year with a performance in Belfast.

Since the choir’s formation, they have performed all over the UK and throughout Northern Ireland

Compére for the evening will be former Irish League footballer and radio personality, Liam Beckett.

The organisers said, “We aim to make this event one of the premier nights to celebrate the coronation for his Majesty King Charles III.

“Anyone can come along on the night for what is sure to be a great night of entertainment.

“We will have excellent music by harpist, Clara Wilson, who will sing a mixture of hymns and classic songs, followed by the excellent Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir, which is made up of wives of servicemen from across the region.

“We will also have media personality, Liam Beckett, as a host who will keep the crowd entertained.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to the event on May, 5 at the Pomeroy District Sports and Cultural Association Sports Ground.

“The concert is sure to entertain and show are appreciation for the Royal institutions.”

Tickets for adults cost £20 and for those under 16, £10. They are available from Pomeroy District Sports and Cultural Association or can be purchased on the night.