There were smiling faces and wagging tails galore when the pupils of Knockavoe School presented the eagerly-awaited, ‘Walking on Sunshine’ concert in Strabane on Wednesday.

The musical performance at the Alley Theatre showcased all the talent that Knockavoe – a school for children with learning difficulties – have to offer, and the production came as part of a wider campaign to pay for the training and upkeep of new school support dog, Póga.

Póga, who has already helped a non-verbal child with autism speak for the first time, has been with the school since Christmas time.

He lives with Knockavoe School teacher, Ciara McLaughlin, and her family in Newtownstewart.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald prior to the show, Ciara said, “To celebrate the arrival and impact Póga has had on our whole school community, we wanted to showcase our amazing pupils in a night filled with music, song and dance.

“Every pupil will be showcased throughout this celebration in different forms including words, drawings, Makaton signing, and much more.”

Following the show Ciara added, “I would like to say tonight was magical and all because of the amazing pupils who attend, past and present of Knockavoe School. We reach for a brighter future together, always with an amazing team behind us.

“Thank you to each and every person who participated and made so many dreams come true tonight.

“Work is work but when you work somewhere like Knockavoe it’s simply love.”