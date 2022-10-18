Queen of Country Philomena Begley launches new album in Dungannon

Ireland’s enduring Queen of Country Music – Philomena Begley – caused a huge buzz of excitement in Dungannon town centre on Saturday, when she launched her new album.

And this weekend, Pomeroy’s most famous daughter will celebrate her 80th birthday in the only way she knows how – with a series of sold-out concerts in Bundoran.

This year, the prolific singer who has recorded more than 20 albums, has been on a major tour celebrating her 60 years on the stage.

At the weekend, local fans were given the chance to meet Philomena, when she visited Stewart’s Music Shop to launch her latest album ‘The Diamond Collection’ which is a new three-disc 60th anniversary compilation of hits and new material.

The launch in Dungannon was filmed for a special edition of BBC’s ‘Keepin er Country’ to mark the star’s incredible career.

With the cameras rolling, Philomena performed a series of songs at the music shop, with a little help from Derek Ryan, to the delight of the assembled fans.

In a recent interview, Philomena expressed the hugely positive impact she still gets from getting up on the stage.

“I don’t do exercise, really, I’m very bold. You would need to do something or you just might get lazy, but I don’t think I’ll ever retire – at least, not until music retires me,” she said.

“I don’t stop to think what age I am, but I know my happiest time is when I get out on the stage and don’t think about my worries – they all disappear. It is like a tonic.”