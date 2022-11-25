Reopened and refurbished – Sallys nightclub returns

A STREAM of staff will take up temporary employment with Sallys of Omagh in the coming weeks, as one of Omagh’s most iconic nightlife institutions prepares for the festive season.

This Saturday night (November 26), Sallys, which is one of the town’s most popular hospitality hubs, is heralding the impending Christmas period with the opening of their freshly renovated nightclub.

After two and a half months of closed doors and an empty dancefloor, owner, John McGirr, said he is excited to welcome customers and staff back into this ‘iconic nightclub’.

“This is the first renovation we have made to the nightclub in ten years. I am delighted with the results and I have no doubt that everyone else who walks through the doors will be too,” he added.

Following the hugely successful revamp of Top of the Town – another popular McGirr-owned pub – in 2019, the plans had been to commence work to revitalise Sallys nightclub in 2020.

“Sure then everything fell apart,” recalled John. “The pandemic threw a spanner in the works and we had to hold off until the time was right.

“That time was two and a half months ago.”

But John believes that the wait has been worth it.

“We have two floors, both totally refurbished and looking great.

“We also have done up the VIP area, which will be staffed by two hostesses who will look after you the whole night. It can be rented for private parties and the likes,” explained John.

“As well as that, we have put a big emphasis on video, sound and light. We want the place to be theatrical. I cannot wait until the nightclub reopens on Saturday night to see how everyone reacts.”

John has acknowledged that times are financially trying for many people at the moment. However, he believes that nights out will remain an integral part of the majority of people’s Christmas calendar.

“People will be more selective when choosing where to go this Christmas because many simply won’t have the disposable income they might have had in previous years.

“In saying that,” continued John, “I do think most people will venture out for a few nights over Christmas, and I also reckon that, to ensure they get the most from those couple of outings, they will choose somewhere they can rely on. Somewhere with quality.

“I look forward to seeing everyone – staff and customers alike – in the coming weeks.”