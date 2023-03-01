Roll back the years at Bogan’s Bar, Omagh

FELLOW punk fans of Omagh and surrounding areas, roll up!

This Saturday night (March 4) is set to be a big one in Bogan’s Bar, as LAH Promotions prepare to welcome tribute acts to two of the UK’s most legendary punk bands – The Jam and The Clash.

Belfast-based band, Jam Pact, will be co-headlining the bill, and are looking forward to performing ‘all the hits’ of The Jam ‘live at 100 miles an hour’, while Dublin-based band, El Clash Combo, will have the place rocking with the biggest tunes by The Clash.

While this will be Jam Pact’s first time performing in Omagh, the tribute act have certainly made a name for themselves around their home city in recent years by reviving the music of the iconic mods.

El Clash Combo will be performing for a fourth time in Omagh, having appeared in Bogan’s once before, and at Annie’s on two previous occasions.

The Dublin group have also shared the stage with Jam Pact on numerous occasions over the years, regularly appearing on co-headlining bills all over the country.

The Jam were led by legendary songwriter, Paul Weller, throughout the late seventies and early eighties.

Icons of the ‘Mod Revival’, they are best remembered for such hit singles as ‘Town Called Malice’, ‘That’s Entertainment’ and ‘Going Underground’. Led by the iconic Joe Strummer, The Clash originally made (new) waves throughout the late seventies and early eighties, and are remembered for such inspiring hits, as ‘White Riot’, ‘London Calling’ and ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go?’.

“This is our first gig since the pandemic,” said Helena Cuthbertson of LAH promotions.

“It was hard to get back up-and-running again, but we felt like it was time to get back at it, and give everybody else something to look forward to, and a reason to get out and enjoy themselves again.”

Rumour also has it that Helena is turning 50 on the night, so make sure and dust off that old leather jacket and make your way down to Bogan’s to wish her well, and enjoy a spectacular night of some loud and fast punk rock here in Omagh.

Doors are at 9.30pm, and there is a £10 entry fee.