This weekend will see one of the biggest events of the year take off on the shores of Lough Neagh, as ticket-holders eagerly await the return of the annual Sound of the Shore Festival.

Offering a unique beach setting, laid-back vibes and second-to-none hospitality, the festival returns for another year, showcasing some of the finest musical acts in the North.

The festival runs for two days, from Saturday, June 1, until Sunday, June 2, will not only be about music, also include paddleboarding and yoga.

Taking to the stage on Saturday will be Dea Matrona, Niall McCabe, The Unholy Gospel Band, String Ninjas and a DJ set from Neal McClelland and Saxxy Hannah.

Sunday’s line up is set to include Sophie French, Owen Denvir, Orange Blossom Special, The Chris Taplin Blues Band, and Omagh favourites, Cool Hand String Band.

On the run up to this year’s mighty weekender, one of the festival’s promoters issued a statement on social media in which they described the festival as a ‘family run indie festival’ that is passionate about supporting live music and bringing something special to the shores of Lough Neagh.

They said, “We create the kind of events we wish we could attend!

“They’re small enough to bump into old friends but big enough to feel far away.

“Our festival receives no support and is built solely on a dream to create a community of music lovers that will grow and blossom with every year.

“We blend our genres so there’s something for everyone and ‘headline’ acts are not something we prioritise.

“There’s such a joy in being able to add something special into everyone’s hectic calendar and it’s this feeling that keeps the dream alive.

“We’d love to welcome lots of new faces to the shore this weekend, and let you experience the magic that this place holds. Grab your friends… Your summer starts on the shore!”

Tickets are available now via ‘eventbrite.co.uk’.