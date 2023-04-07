Spring into song at the Burnavon

The birds in the sky won’t be the only ones singing this spring season, as the Dungannon Choral Society get ready to grace the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, on April 14 as part of their big 2023 spring concert.

Taking place at 8pm, they will be joined by none other than the world- renowned Celtic Tenors, in what promises to be an evening of quality music not to be missed.

Dungannon Choral Society is a cross-community choir, with members aged 16-to-60 and above.

Advertisement

The choir is expertly conducted by Meta Bell MBE DL, accompanied by Susan Stewart on the piano.

This will be Meta’s final concert as conductor, as she is set to retire after 42 years with the choir.

The Celtic Tenors have been described as ‘the only tenor group with a truly global audience’, and feature a trio of world-class vocalists consisting of Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson and Daryl Simpson. Offering you ‘a night to remember’, The Celtic Tenors have performed all over the world in such cities as New York, Amsterdam and Shanghai.

Assuring a professional, sparkling and good-humoured performance, they ‘genuinely love’ what they do, and you will see this shine through each rendition of beautiful Celtic songs, exhilarating classics and popular contemporary tunes, complimented wholly by the talent of the Dungannon Choral Society.

Get your tickets now to ensure that you don’t miss this special one-off performance from both a well-renowned local choir, and an internationally-beloved trio of the purest talent.

Tickets are £15, and are available at the Burnavon Box Office. Everyone is welcome.