Stars Shine Again in Cookstown

A heady mix of ‘The Blues Brothers’ and ‘Sister Act’ will rock the stage this weekend at Cookstown’s Burnavon Theatre.

After weeks of energetic rehearsals, the Dungannon All Stars are ready to lift the curtain on their production – The Blues Sisters – and the audience are in for a real treat.

Since its inception more than four years ago, the community theatre group has made a hugely positive impact on dozens of young people who have a diverse range of disabilities.

And their acting ability has continued to shine brighter despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.

This weekend’s show represents a joyous celebration of their return to the All Stars which has helped develop their co-ordination and communication skills, as well as boosting their overall well-being and confidence.

One of the many talented performers is Ricky Currie who spoke to the Herald last month.

Ricky said he can’t wait for the curtain call next month and spoke of the great excitement among the group.

“They have been talking about it every day, this last six months,” he laughed. “I’ve been with the All Stars for four years, we missed the last year and a half and it was hard. We done it online with Zoom and that kept us occupied.

“I am not nervous about the show, but I don’t want to forget the lines on stage with a load of people there, that would be embarrassing. I can’t sing, but I can do a bit of acting and dancing.”

Fionnuala McGrath who is the chairperson and one of the founding members, said that despite the various lockdowns the All Stars had continued to hone their skills with online classes.

“The one thing we have noticed, is that all the All Stars have improved their dancing a lot, they have had so much practice over Zoom, so that has given us more time to practice the lines for this show,” Fionnuala said.

“It’s really wonderful to have them all back together again like this and working towards the show. The lockdowns were tough. There are a few members we had before the pandemic who haven’t come back, but we have also gained some new ones too.”

Fionnuala praised the vital role of their regular volunteers Bernie and Roisin, as well as tutor Pearse McCloskey who has worked tirelessly with people with learning disabilities right across Tyrone.

On Saturday, June 18 you can join the amazing Dungannon All Stars in this hilarious romp as a band of party-loving Chicago orphanage nuns assist a local misguided Blues band, evade the police and a revengeful jilted bride! It’s laughing, singing and dancing all the way.

This really is an unmissable, feel-good, musical show for all the family.

For ticket information please visit the Burnavon Theatre website – www.burnavon.com