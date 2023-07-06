Strabane comedian has new show on the Boyle

A POPULAR comedian from Strabane will be performing his first hour-long stand-up show during a mini tour of the north west with stops in Omagh, Derry and his own hometown.

Ro Boyle is a rising star of the Irish stand-up circuit who originally came to prominence as one of the founders of the popular comedy Facebook page Strabanter.

Since then he has written and directed a successful stage play named ‘Orange is the New Green’ about the only catholic member of the Orange Lodge.

He has also toured the length and breadth of the Emerald Isle performing with some of Irish comedy’s biggest names including Shane Todd, Micky Bartlett, Ciaran Bartlett and Colin Geddis.

He is also well known in Strabane for running and operating his own comedy night in Charlie’s Bar known as the Boiler Room, where he brings to the town some huge names in the world of stand-up comedy.

Before trying his hand at stand up Ro was an MMA fighter and kickboxer and last year he jumped back in the ring for charity to fight the ‘hard man’ of Irish comedy, Paddy McDonnel in a charity boxing match at the Ulster Hall.

Ro dominated the proceeding but the fight ended in a controversial draw.

This September Ro will put all of his stand-up knowledge and chops to the test by performing his first hour-long stand-up set at three venues across the north west.

Ro said that he was ‘excited’ to bring the three shows to Omagh, Derry and Strabane.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle he said, “I am so excited to announce my first one-hour stand-up special this September. The first of three shows will be at the Boiler Room, Charlie’s Bar, Strabane. I am scared and excited in equal measures to perform these shows, a lot of the material I have had from the beginning and some of it is brand new. I just want to get going.

“During the tour, I will have great acts in support. These will include Conor Keys and Eamon McElwee.”

l Tickets for the shows are available at the venues: Charlie’s Bar, Strabane, Daly’s Bar Omagh and The Cosh in Derry.

l Tickets for the shows are also available at eventbrite. co.uk.