Strabane duo working ‘9 to 5’ ahead of opening night

TWO of Strabane’s leading artistic lights will be treading the boards next month in the Londonderry Musical Society’s stage production of ‘9 to 5’.

Singer and performer Cora Early and local musician Peter Doherty are involved in the making of the show, which begins at the end of March.

The multi-talented Cora has been a member of the local Class Act theatre group for many years, having taken part in numerous singing events and theatrical productions, including ‘Bring It On’ and, most recently, ‘Back To the 80s’.

Advertisement

Cora will take on the role of Judy Bernly, played by Hollywood icon Jane Fonda in the 1980 film.

Meanwhile, Peter will be continuing his role as musical director for LMS. A prominent musician in Strabane, peter has been a long-standing member of Strabane Chamber Choir, local jazz trio Jazz Gazette and he recently performed at the National Concert Hall, Dublin with the Inishowen Traditional Music Project.

Class Act director, Leah McCay, couldn’t hide her pride for Cora on hearing the news.

“Cora is a superstar who was with Class Act for many years before her final show ‘Back To The 80s’ last year. Everyone in the group is so proud of her and her achievements. It’s a wonderful opportunity and we know she’ll go far and absolutely shine on that stage!”

Guaranteed to a great night full of fun and music, ‘9 to 5’ runs from March 29 until April 1 and tickets are priced between £18 and £22.50.