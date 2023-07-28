Strabane uilleann pipe maker to be made Master Craftsman

A Strabane man who makes beautifully-ornate handmade uilleann pipes is the first of his trade to be made a ‘Master Craftsman’.

Former architect, Martin Gallen, started his business in 2011 after he was forced to change occupations due to the financial downturn.

Having been shown a few basics by his close friend, Martin McIntyre, most of Mr Gallen’s skills have been self-taught and he has developed many new designs for pipes and reeds.

Over the last 12 years, the Strabane man has made uilleann pipes for players from all around the world.

His instruments are praised for their high quality and excellent tone.

Last week, Mr Gallen received a letter through the post telling him he had been selected as the first uilleann pipe maker to be named a ‘Master Craftsmen’ by the Guild of Master Craftsmen.

The tough selection process that he had to pass included interviews and a review of his work. The Guild also spoke to his previous customers.

The title of ‘Master Craftmen’ is the highest professional qualification in the craft industries.

Mr Gallen very modestly told the Strabane Chronicle that it was a “real honour” to be made the first Master Pipe Maker.

He said, “I am so pleased and honoured that I’ve been given this title. I work very hard to make the best instruments I can and to be recognised for that is fantastic.

“I may be the first person from the trade to get this title, but I know I won’t be the last.

“There are some amazing makers out there that surpass my skills by a lot, so there may be a few eyebrows raised.”

Mr Gallen will take part in a robing ceremony later this year in Edinburgh, where he will be officially sworn in as a ‘Master Craftsman’.