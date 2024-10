Some of the biggest names in the Irish stand-up comedy scene will be performing in the coming months at the Burnavon Theatre.

First to take to the Cookstown stage will be Lurgan stand-up Micky Bartlett, who will be performing on November 1. Micky Bartlett is best known for his constant Irish tours, and he is not a stranger to Tyrone audiences.

This show is part of his ‘Thicc!’ tour, and promises to be a night full of hilarious jokes and banter.

Advertisement

Second up is Tim McGarry of ‘Give My Head Peace’ fame. The lanky north Belfast comedian – best-known for playing fictional Sinn Fein councillor, ‘Da’ – has been doing stand-up comedy for more than 30 years.

He is a frequent guest and host at the legendary Belfast Empire comedy nights, and has been performing sold-out shows across Ireland.

So, join Tim as he examines life, politics, and the modern world and looks for the ludicrous, highlights the hilarious, and laughs out loud at the frankly ridiculous.

‘The Blame Game’ host will be gracing the Burnavon Theatre stage on November 29.

In the new year, Tim’s former Blame Game co-star, Jake O’Kane, will be performing at the Burnavon.

On February 6, O’Kane will present a high-tech presentation of photos and videos picking apart the great, the good, and the not so good from the previous year.

As always, the backbone of the show remains Jake’s unique mix of political satire and personal observations covering his struggles with ageing and modern technology.

Advertisement

Later that month, on February 27, Neil Delamere will also be performing in the Burnavon. Delemaere is one of Ireland’s favourite comics, and he takes on life’s absurdities in his own inimitable way.

This show is part of his brand new epic standup show ‘Achilles Neil’, which will see the Offaly Man tour all across venues throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.

For more information on any of these shows or to purchase tickets, you can visit www.burnavon.com or, alternatively, contact the theatre box office on 028 8676 9949.