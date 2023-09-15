The Observer

And now here we are. The world of The Boneyard is crossing over into reality. Merging into the same space and time as the rest of the world. It can’t be contained any longer. It’s bursting out of its cage, like a demented animal.

What’s real? I am merely an observer, witnessing scenes that I have lived, played out in front of my eyes. Two guys now I can see, playing it all out. But which one is me?

They both are. In different stages of life. And all I can do is watch and observe as it grows… evolves… becomes something else. It’s alive. A living and breathing thing is taking shape and forming right in front of my eyes.

Frankenstein’s monster. It’s me, but it isn’t.

I’m trying to make some kind of sense of it all. So many things are happening all at once that I can’t process any single one of them. Too much information is being crammed into one small gap in the brain. It’s gonna take a few years to digest this fully. I’ll just let it seep its way in gradually, bit by bit, drop by drop.

In the meantime, all I can do is watch. Best to let go of the reins and let the wild horse run loose. Because only the horse knows where it wants to go. I can’t tell it. Nobody can. It is its own monster now. I have no control of the beast. I won’t contain it within its paddock. It wants out. It wants free. But I’m still on the saddle, letting it take me along to wherever it ends up. I’m on for the ride…

Does any of this make sense to you? Maybe it will in five years.