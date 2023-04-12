The Vengabus is coming to Omagh

The Vengaboys are back and hotter than ever.

Ever since their global return in 2009 to international stages, bookings for their nonstop world tour are up by 20% year-on-year. The result is an amazing 150 major shows per year with lots of return booking requests.

Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!, We’re Going To Ibiza!, and Shalala Lala, are some recognisable tunes along with che urrent Top-40 party hits that are regularly added to the mix.

The original members of the Vengaboys are a ‘lean and mean party-machines’ and definitely know how to get the party on.

Powered by insane outfits, live vocals, and spectacular visuals – a night of full-on fun is sure to be had!

Around the world, eager fans are tuning into the raging foursome with over 500 million Vengaboys video views on YouTube and more than 3.5 million listeners on their Spotify channel each month.

Fun fact: Every three minutes someone, somewhere in the world, mentions the Vengaboys on social media.

The Vengaboys deliver a 100% satisfaction guaranteed live show, always promising to blow off the roof for audiences wherever they perform.