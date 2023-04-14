Theatre company back on stage for Glenside centre

A THEATRE company will stage their latest acclaimed production once more this weekend to raise money for Glenside Adult Training Centre.

The members of Newtownstewart Theatre Company received a rapturous reception when they performed their terrific production of ‘Midden’ on the closing night of the recent Strabane Drama Festival.

The play, written by Morna Regan, tells the story of a young woman who returns to Derry after years in America, forcing her to deal with family tensions and a grandmother who is plagued by an old family secret.

Advertisement

Company director, Fintan Gallagher, said, “We have members of the company who are associated with the Adult Centre at Glenside, and, having heard that they are in need of funding, we thought it would be a nice idea to put on a production of ‘Midden’ to try and help them in some way.

“Glenside Adult Centre is extremely important, and it is a privilege to be able to help in any way we can, whether it be in terms of money or raising awareness over what they do at the centre. Any wee bit helps, especially for such a good cause.

“We have performed shows before for charity, assisting Knockavoe in previous years to raise money for their trip to Euro Disney. It’s important to give something back to the community.”

l The production takes place at St Eugene’s Hall, Newtownstewart at 7pm on Sunday, and tickets are priced at £10 (£8 concession). People can pay at the door.