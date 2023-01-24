This twenty year old album still sounds ahead of its time

Band : The Mars Volta

Album: ‘Deloused in the Comatorium’ (2003)

I was shocked to learn that the album, ‘Deloused in the Comatorium’, released in 2003, is turning 20-years-old this year.

This is the chaotic debut of the ongoing project, The Mars Volta, made-up of session musicians surrounding songwriter, guitarist, and producer, Omar Rodriguez Lopez, and frequent collaborator singer, Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

The two decided to work together on a new project after their legendary and pioneering band, ‘At The Drive-In’, parted ways, and what resulted was a unique and fun new band.

For those who are new to The Mars Volta, and have never listened to the band before, expect frantic chaotic music, full of odd time signatures, and frequent tempo changes.

A mixture of proggressive rock and post-hardcore, with a little bit of jazz thrown in, this unique blend makes for a very original sound, with a huge range of musical influences.

You can also hear huge influences on the band themselves, such as music from Latin America, and particularly from Brazil and Mexico.

One of the highlights of the album, ‘Deloused in the Comatorium’, is the second track of the album ‘Interatic Esp’.

This song is really the album’s intro, as the first track is a short instrumental.

This song starts off fast, and continues in the same vain; the drums being feverish, played expertly by one of the best drummers in the world right now, John Thodore, who is presently a member of Queens Of The Stone Age, and One Day As A Lion. His work in this album is amazing. He plays complicated songs with ease, and makes it all sound groovy as hell.

There are frequent time signature changes, and multiple parts in this energy filled song.

Full of stops and starts as Cedric’s vocals meander and scream in equal measure, depending on the part of the song it requires.

To be honest, I could say eight or nine songs on this album are highlights.

The Mars Volta are unique no one sounds like them.

I am glad they are back and returned in 2022 (even if their newest album was a little underwhelming).

The band are known for their energetic live shows and their music live would be amazing a great example is their performance on the Henry Rollins show available on YouTube.

They play their song, ‘Day Of The Baphamets’, in an energy-filled burst of musicianship and fury which I return to watch time-and-time again.

If you have not heard this band before, they have an excellent discography well worth a listen.

And even better if you ever get a chance to see them live take it you will not regret it.

They might be the best live band you ever see.