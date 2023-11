OMAGH… are you ready to rock?

Three incredible tributes to three legendary bands are set to rock the Silverbirch Hotel in one major, unmissable night of music and madness.

From performing hits by Guns N’ Roses, to AC/DC and Queen, ‘Rock Reloaded’, taking place in Lola’s, is a night you wont want to miss.

‘Abuse Your Illusion’ – a tribute to Guns N Roses – are no strangers to Omagh.

The experienced and energetic Dublin-based band, who formed in early 2014, play a variety of Guns N’ Roses classics from the iconic ‘Appetite For Destruction’, ‘Lies’, and ‘Use Your Illusion I and II’ albums, delivering a high volume, high octane tribute to Axl, Slash and the boys.

‘Abuse Your Illusion’ focus on attention to detail, ensuring that all the Guns N’ Roses classics are delivered with passion, energy and accuracy.

IE/DC are a leading Irish tribute to rock legends AC/DC. Formed in 2013, these five hard-rocking amigos have been wowing crowds all over Ireland and beyond with their authentic interpretation of the best of the legendary Aussie rockers’ back catalogue.

Whether you’re a fan of the early Bon Scott material, or the later Brian Johnson albums, there’s something for everybody in the IE/DC repertoire.

With a high energy show, they promise to rock your foundations to the core and leave you shaking all night long, so don’t miss you chance to hop on the IE/DC train when they come through town.

Last, but certainly not least, will see one of Europe’s most authentic Queen tribute acts, ‘Qween’, take to the stage.

The Dublin-based group have gone from strength-to-strength in recent years, packing every venue they perform in.

With unparalleled energy and charisma, Qween have performed for thousands of adoring fans at tribute festivals and outdoor street festivals.

Qween’s frontman has the look and the moves, but, most importantly, he has the voice that accompanies a fantastic band who deliver an incredible accurate sound to Freddie, Brian, Roger and John.

This impressive bill of tribute acts will take to the stage in the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh on Saturday, November 18.

Tickets are available now from EventBrite.