Thrills and spills at the Newtownstewart Soapbox Derby

SOAPBOXES were flat to the mat as the third ‘Soapbox Derby & Community Fun Day’ was held on Sunday – showcasing Newtownstewart at its very best.

The sun paid strict attention to the importance of the event and played its part admirably in the day’s success – providing what would be considered prime conditions for racing in make-shift vehicles.

Kicking off with the youth races, they gave it a concerted effort but with rumours of a ‘Rodeo Dinosaur’ in store for later in the day – the young minds were occupied.

‘Wheel Your Wife’ (putting the better half in a wheelbarrow!) was back stronger than ever, and it was no plain sailing.

With obstacles and curve balls, simply participating was a courageous achievement in itself.

The contenders’ tongues hung out in concentration – and the crowds chuckles turned to hysterics as the spectacle unfolded comically before their eyes.

But when the clock struck two bells – the big guns were drawn and the ‘Adult Soapbox Race’ finally got underway.

Two full-timed laps followed by the top ten participating in the final third lap to unveil the three victorious speedsters.

A juggling unicyclist could be seen effortlessly navigating his way through droves of onlookers and exclusive appearances from Mr and Mrs Mickey Mouse, Chewbacca and Stitch left children truly flabbergasted.

The list of attractions was endless – carousels, gaming simulators and all the bouncy castles a child could feast their eyes on.

The finale was a suspense-filled affair. The long-awaited ‘Fastest Ball Race’ was surely a thrill – the balls were tipped from a digger bucket and the race was on.

With the winning prize hanging in the balance, the last prayers were said as everyone hoped this year would be their year.

Organiser and member of ‘Two Castles Community Festival’, Shauneen Kilpatrick praised the community contribution.

She said, “It was a really successful cross-community, inclusive event. We appreciate greatly all the support from each and every local business, especially in these difficult times.”