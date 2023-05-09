Tina Turner tribute act to rock the stage at Mellon Country Inn

Tina Turner fans are in for a treat, as Rebecca O’Connor is returning to The Mellon Country Inn, Omagh, with her spectacular tribute to the one and only ‘Simply the Best’ star.

Having grown up in Cork, Rebecca was introduced to Tina Turner’s music as a young girl, and would go on to be the first Irish artist to win the classic television show, ‘Stars in their Eyes’, hosted by Matthew Kelly, with her flawless tribute act to the iconic singer.

Tina Turner, herself, has even claimed that, ‘Rebecca is good… It’s scary!’, and further praise has come from Fleetwood Mac legend Mick Fleetwood who described Rebecca as being ‘way beyond a tribute act’.

Advertisement

“She is an amazing singer and performer in her own right,” he said. “I was mesmerised… You’ll be in for a night you’ll never forget.”

Rebecca has been described as ‘Ireland’s own International success story’, having performed sold-out shows throughout Europe and the UK over the past decade.

Performing all of Turner’s classics, such as ‘Nutbush City Limits’, ‘Proud Mary’, ‘Private Dancer’ and the one and only ‘Simply the Best’, Rebecca – with her band and dancers – are sure to keep the Omagh dance floor packed all night as they tap into the magic of Tina Turner’s timeless music and energetic live performance.

Die-hard fans and lovers of great music alike will be gobsmacked at Rebecca’s highly professional and endlessly entertaining performance.

Throughout her critically- acclaimed 2015 tour, Rebecca received countless standing ovations, including two sellout performances at Melbourne’s iconic Crown Casino.

So, don’t miss your chance to see Rebecca rock the stage with her wild hair, jaw-dropping dresses, red lipstick and stiletto heels, doing the undisputed Queen of rock ‘n’ roll pure justice in a performance, that can only be described as ‘better than all the rest’.

This stunning tribute show will take place on Saturday, May 27. Doors open at 8.30pm, with Rebecca expected to take to the stage at 10pm.

Advertisement

Tickets cost £20, and are available now at ‘www.melloncountryhotel.com’.