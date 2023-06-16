Tyrone cleans up at Keltic Country awards

THE recent Keltic Country Awards proved a very successful night for some of Tyrone’s biggest names in country music.

Taking place in The Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran last week, award winners on the night included Omagh’s very own Cara McGillion, who picked up the ‘Young Entertainer of the Year’ award, and Dominic Kirwan took home the award for ‘Entertainer of the Year’. Other awards included ‘Personality of the Year’ which went to Gary Gamble from Sion Mills, while ‘Best Country Dance Tutor’ awarded to Dungannon man, Gerard Butler,and MC and Dungannon man, Seamus J Mackle took home the ‘MC of the Year’ accolade.

Some of Tyrone’s most popular venues were also recognised for their contribution to the local music scene, with Daly’s Bar in Dungannon named ‘Music Bar of the Year’, and Ryandale Inn, Moy taking the award for ‘Entertainment Venue of the Year’, as well as a ‘Contribution to Live Entertainment’ award going to Strabane’s Joe Gallagher.

It was quite the star-studded line up, as one of Tyrone’s most highly-respected country stars, Hugo Duncan, was honoured for his ‘Outstanding Contribution to Country Music’, while Philomena Begley entered the Keltic Country Award’s ‘Hall of Fame’.

A special performance on the evening came from the international sensation ‘The Four Harps’, who gave their first live performance on the night upon their return to Ireland.

The evening was broadcast on live radio from the venue, with highlights of the event filmed for Keltic Country TV.

Keltic Country, which originated in Omagh, is a leading broadcaster of country music across the globe. With audiences from Ireland and the UK, and stretching as far as the USA, Australia, Asia and many more, they have over two million regular listeners, and have presenters based in Ireland, UK, USA and Australia.