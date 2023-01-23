Wealth of local talent to celebrate ‘Burns Night’ at Strule Arts

The Strule Arts Centre is set to welcome a wealth of local talent as they host ‘A Burns Night Reimagined’ on Saturday, January 28.

The event is supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and The Community Relations Council, and will be free of charge for those in attendance.

The concert is set to be filmed, and will feature performances from local talent, such as Tom Sweeney and Gerarda McCann, with the ten piece backing band, ‘The Philea Sophia Ensemble’, under the guidance of musical director, Bob Quick.

Robbie Burns was an iconic Scottish cultural figure, who has historically been described as ‘an international figure who was committed to the cause of the working man’.

His legacy is traditionally celebrated in late January.

On the night, Tom and Gerarda will sing and recite some of Burns’ best known songs, such as ‘My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose’, ‘Charlie Is My Darling’, and of course, the classic, ‘Aul Lang Syne’, to name but a few.

The Philea Sophia Ensemble is a new group who ‘attempt to explore the common cultural roots which unites these Islands of ours’.

Burns Night is a long-standing tradition. The first Burns supper was held in July 1801, when nine of Burns’ close friends got together to mark the fifth anniversary of their friend’s death.

The original event took place in Burns’ cottage in Alloway, Scotland, close to the River Doon, and included a tasty meal, performances of Burns’ work and a speech in honour of the great poet.

That night in 1801 was such a roaring success that they decided to hold it again – this time in honour of Burns’ birthday in late January – beginning the tradition that people still enjoy to this day.

The Strule Arts Centre is looking forward to welcoming you to their beautiful, warm theatre, on a cold, winter’s night to enjoy some great music and entertainment in memory of the great Scottish poet.

You can reserve your free tickets for the event, ‘A Burns Night Reimagined’ – taking place on Saturday, January 28 – by calling the Strule Box Office on 02882247831.