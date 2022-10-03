When Coolio charmed Castlederg

In one of the most bizarre musical happenings in the history of the county, or maybe even the country, or possibly the world, in 2019, Grammy Award winning rapper, Coolio performed to a jam-packed pub in… Castlederg!

Unfortunately, the cause for reflection on this surreal night of music in the Townhouse Bar is the tragic death of the man who stood in the centre of the stage that night.

Yes, the world of rap, hip-hop and R&B was shaken on Wednesday night when word emerged that the ‘90s kingpin had passed away at the age of 59, and with him went all the music he might have produced in the years to come.

Advertisement

At the end of last week, the Tyrone Herald spoke with a Strabane rapper who goes by the moniker, HC Baby. His real name is Danny Houston. Danny had the privilege of opening up for Coolio of that unforgettable night.

WEE RANDOM SPOT

“Whenever Coolio used to tour, he would always do a gig or two in these wee random spots that nobody would expect,” began Danny.

The wee random spot on Coolio’s 2019 tour of the UK and Ireland was the Townhouse in Castlederg.

“I knew a boy who did the bar in the Townhouse, and he said to Coolio and his team that he ‘knew a lad that rapped’, and that he (I) could open.”

The barman approached Danny, stated the proposal, and the rapper from Strabane jumped at the chance.

“Course, like… It’s Coolio. The man had over a billion YouTube hits on just one song (‘Gangsta’s Paradise’),” said Danny.

Advertisement

“I landed, and his band were doing the soundcheck. They sounded unbelievable!”

Coolio didn’t mess about. He had a full band: Guitar, bass, sax, drums and a backing singer.

Glossing over his own part in the proceedings, Danny said that he did his thing, and then rushed to the front of the stage to see Coolio and the gang.

“I got to the very front of the stage, and with me, I had two bottles of Bucky (Buckfast tonic wine) – one for me, and one for Coolio and the band,” said Danny.

Coolio came out, the music started playing, and the guitarist extended an open hand toward the chilled bottle of Buckfast that rose above the crowd.

“Damn, tastes just like church wine,” he announced after swigging from the bottle.

Danny continued, “I grew up listening to Coolio, and I knew every song.

“Coolio obviously spotted me right at the front rapping along with every lyric, and he came down, took me by the hand, and rapped a full verse. It was unreal,” said Danny.

After the show, Danny joined Coolio and the band backstage.

“I gave him the bottle of Buckfast, and he gave me a bottle of Patron Tequila, which I have in the house, and never plan on finishing.”

DOWN-TO-EARTH

“We spoke about food and music. I told him my favourite rapper was Tupac, and he told me about the time he spent with him. He was pure sound, man, wile down-to-earth,” said Danny.

Then, an additional unexpected parting gift was given to Danny before he left.

“All the boys with him were big dudes, so they had a massive spread on.

“Just before I left, one of his boys came over to me and gave me this plate with a sheet of tinfoil over it.

“I got up the next morning, peeled back the tinfoil, made a cup of tea and ate this big lump of cheesecake. I absolutely love cheesecake too,” laughed Danny.

“You’d think he knew me.”