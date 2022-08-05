Youth retell West Side Story at the Strule Arts Centre

OMAGH audiences were taken on a journey to the energetic streets of New York at the weekend, as an all-singing, all-dancing performance of West Side Story zealously burst onto the Strule Arts Centre centre stage.
Delving deeply into the themes of love overcoming adversity, tragedy, grief, and the toxicity of racism, the famous Broadway musical was presented by ‘Golden Apples Players’ youth group, based in Omagh.
Under the expert tutelage of Leanne Daly, Emmett Stewart and Paula Daly, the group offers young people in the area passionate about all-things drama the chance to train with the best in the performing arts – and grace the stage in high-quality productions.
During the thrilling show of heartbreak and action, poignancy and romance, the lead role of ‘Tony’ was shared by PJ Cunningham, Oisín Conway, and Ronan Cassidy; while ‘Maria’ was played by Cara McCance and Tirna-Kate Fox and Caoimhe Loane.
Further cast members included Seán Coleman as ‘Bernardo’; ‘Anita’, Zara Martin and Cassie McLaughlin as ‘Anita’; Darragh Bonner as ‘Riff’; and Cara McGillion as ‘Gladhand’.
lFor more information about Golden Apples Players, please visit their Facebook page.
