Boutique owner tickled pink to sell dresses used in hit movie

A STRABANE boutique owner was tickled pink to find out that dresses from her store were used in the new ‘Barbie’ movie.

Megan Dooris, of Lemonade, said she was watching the highly-anticipated hit flick when it clicked that the film’s costume designer had bought a number of items from the local shop.

When Megan arrived at work the next day, she looked through the orders and saw that a number of yellow gingham dresses had been bought by Warner Brothers studio in London for ‘Barbie’.

The name on the order was that of Izzy Rook, who worked in the costume department of the Hollywood blockbuster.

Megan said that it was ‘very fitting’ that the bright pink store in the centre of the town should sell items for use in the film.

She told the Strabane Chronicle, “I was watching the Barbie film the other night when I noticed that some of the items were from brands we had sold in the store. That’s when I remembered the order that came in, and I checked it, and it was indeed a order for use in the Barbie film.

“We are delighted that they bought the items, and that they went to good use. The dresses they bought were from the sale section, and were so old that they had been boxed up and stored.

“I think it is very fitting that we sold them the items due to the bright pink colour of the store!”