Campers learn new skills in Killew, Gortin

KAMP Killew kids had a blast last weekend – and they had no shortage of activities to partake in that’s for sure.

Ghost stories were muttered under the breaths of brave narrators, watchful eyes looked on intently as marshmallows toasted leisurely on the open flame, and with hunger brewing, the grumbling bellies were reminded – ‘a watched kettle never boils.’

This was the inaugural camp and Owenkillew Community Centre opened their doors or outdoors rather, to an excited bunch of aspiring campers for the first time.

Advertisement

Funded by Youth Justice, the kids were welcomed to learn vital skills which they can carry in their back pocket should they ever need them.

With an estimated 15-16 youngsters in attendance at the excursion, the community centre granted the ramblers the opportunity to baptize the camp – which is the origin story of the name ‘Kamp Killew’.

An itinerary packed to the brim, the kids learnt a wealth of useful survival tips.

The process of lighting a fire seems straightforward in theory, in reality; there is a certain mastery involved – a skill which the Killew kids grasped effortlessly. Meanwhile, sticks were gathered merrily by the hearty campers, as they scavenged in search of structurally sound branches to carefully construct their shelters – the temporary abodes were then built with careful concentration.

While their stay was short-lived, the skills the campers learned will last them a life-time.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald about Kamp Killew, leader Amanda McConomy said, “Thank you to Owenkillew Development Association for providing everything we needed. I would encourage everyone to get out to the camp and live the experience first-hand.”

The Killew kids went into the expedition as fledgling campers and immerged at the end of the experience as a group of versatile nature lovers – all while enjoying themselves along the way.

Advertisement

Amanda concluded, “It was absolutely amazing and just sensational.”