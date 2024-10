THE latest talk by Strabane Historical Society will delve into the world of genealogy and, in a twist not often seen at the talks, has something of a connection with this very newspaper.

The Strabane Chronicle was founded by a man called PP McMenamin from Market Street, who became the local newspaper’s first editor. Described as a ‘dynamic entrepreneur’, McMenamin was considered something of a character in the life of old Strabane. Later, a marriage saw the McMenamin and Quigley families connect, the latter family synonymous with another Strabane icon in The Farmer’s Home.

Fast forward to the present day and Dublin accountant Pat Griffith, whilst researching his family roots, found a connection with the Farmer’s Home and, by extension, the Chronicle.

From the birth of the newspaper to the Farmer’s Home and organisation of the Irish Hospital Sweepstake, Pat’s research has left him with a mighty story to tell, brimming with twists and turns, full of interesting people and places.

Having spent time in Strabane and Derry recently, alongside well-known historian Ken McCormack, Pat will be in the Band Rooms on John Wesley Street in Strabane next Thursday (October 24) at 7pm to share his remarkable story, entitled ‘PP McMenamin and (my) Strabane Family History’, and dispense a wealth of knowledge and advice to those starting out on their family tree

journey.