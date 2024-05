From spectacular lochs and mountains to fascinating castles rich with history, Scotland is loved the world over for its breath-taking beauty and picturesque tourist spots.

Perhaps the most must-see spot for anyone travelling to calming Caledonia, is the illustrious Edinburgh Castle.

Standing on Castle Rock in the country’s capital, the castle is one of the oldest fortified places in Europe, and famously holds the oldest Crown jewels in Britain, The Honours of Scotland.

Advertisement

An adult ticket costs £19.50 to visit, as of going to print, and it is open for visitors from 9.30am to 6pm every day during the summer period.

Another perfect tourist destination for explorers are the towering mountains of Glen Gloe, located in Lochaber Geopark in the Highlands.

These mountains were formed over millennia of shifting glaciers and volcanic eruptions, making it a perfect destination for explorers.

Similarly, for lovers of the natural, untouched, world, the beautiful freshwater loch of Loch Lomond, which crosses the Highland Boundary Fault, is a must-see.

Surrounded by charming villages, rolling countryside and hills, there is also access to the water for those seeking activities such as paddle boarding, open water swimming and kayaking, ensuring fun for all the family.

Sing after me, ‘Now, you, take the high road…’

The world-famous Loch Ness contains more water than all the lakes in England and Wales combined, making it the most voluminous lake in the UK. And if you take a visit to Loch Ness you might find out if a monster really does lurk in the deep…

Advertisement

If you like breath-taking landscapes, including the wild mountains, heather moorlands, forests, and the wetlands and rivers which wind through the flood plains, then head to Cairngorms National Park.

For stunning views, check out Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, situated at the highest point of Holyrood Park. It’s a captivating ancient volcano that sits 251 metres above sea level, giving a spectacular view of the city. Access is free for visitors and is open all year round.

Then we have Scotland’s largest mountain, Ben Nevis, which towers above glistening lochans and deep glacial valleys. Two main walking routes ensures an option for the more experienced hiker or the enthusiastic walker – and gondola rides are possible, too, for a small fee.

For glimpses of an ever-changing coastline, dramatic mountain peaks, luscious forests, and stunning beaches to suit all visitors, head over to the Isle of Arran, while Eilean Donan Castle, is calling your name if you are a history fanatic.

One of the most recognised castles in Scotland, this iconic monument overlooks the Isle of Skye, where three sea-lochs meet, and is surrounded by the forested mountains of Kintail.