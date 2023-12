AN accomplished artist, who hails from Dungannon, has seamlessly married his architectural training with a deep passion for immortalising man’s best friends through painting.

Having studied ‘Architecture’ at Ulster University, and seasoning his life with experiences across Ireland, New Zealand, and his current home in Brisbane, Australia, Stephen Gallagher, found his artistic niche in the enchanting realm of canine oil portraiture.

Under the tutelage of award-winning New Zealand artist, Mehrdad Tahan in 2016, Gallagher developed a unique set of techniques that elevate his subjects beyond mere representations into vibrant, lifelike companions.

His artistic journey into the world of dog portraiture was born from a heartfelt need to remember and honour his cherished companion, Ozzie, whom he left behind in Ireland when relocating to Brisbane in 2009.

The poignant moment arrived in 2015, when Gallagher received the sombre news that his beloved golden labrador, aged 14, was ailing—deaf, blind, and struggling to move.

Unable to bid a final farewell, Gallagher’s family made the compassionate decision to ease Ozzie’s suffering.

Motivated by love and longing, Gallagher painted Ozzie’s portrait as a poignant keepsake.

This artistic endeavour ignited a passion within Gallagher, leading him to spend the following year refining his skills by bringing to life the furry friends of family and friends using painting.

Today, he stands as a full-time artist, participating in solo and group exhibitions across New Zealand and Ireland, with an expanding global fan base, captivated by his enchanting canine canvases.

Gallagher’s love for dogs and the therapeutic art of painting have converged to create a gallery of heartwarming portraits.

Despite the nomadic nature of his lifestyle, hindering the possibility of adopting a dog, Gallagher has found solace in his art—a testament to the profound bond between humans and their canine companions.

To explore more of Stephen Gallagher's evocative canine portraits, visit his website at 'www.stephengallagherart.com', or follow him on Instagram at 'stephengallagher_art'.