THE manifestation of joy and passion is the theme of a new sculptural exhibition which will be officially launched at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, next week.

Taking place on Thursday, September 5, beginning at 7pm, the exhilarating display has been titled ‘Rapture’, and it comprises of the beautiful works of wood, stone, bronze and ceramic by acclaimed artist, Cathy Carman.

Members of the public are invited to attend the arts centre for the launch of the upcoming launch, which is free-of-charge.

Cathy Carman was born in Portlaoise and studied sculpture at the National College of Art and Design, Dun Laoghaire and is widely-acknowledged for her figurative work.

A member of Aosdana, Cathy exhibits regularly, both in-group and solo shows both in Ireland and abroad, and in more recent work has used digital imaging, natural materials found objects and sound to contextualise and counterpoint the figure.

Vice chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Elaine Brough, has encouraged everyone to come along.

“I am delighted that the Strule Arts Centre is hosting the exhibition,” she said.

“Each piece is thought-provoking and conveys its own story.

“I would like to commend Cathy on how she has used bronze to reflect the various emotions.

“I would encourage everyone to come along and view these exquisite pieces while they are on display in our district.

“The council is committed to promoting and enabling access to the arts.”

‘Strength-to-fragility’

Speaking about the exhibition, artist Cathy said that it is her wish that he sculptures capture various emotions through the use of colour and materials.

“For me, these sculptures are about ‘rapture’, about a manifestation of ecstasy, joy and passion,” she said.

“I find the female form carries a sense of being as otherness, so one could say the work is a personal perspective on being female.

“Bronze is a material with broad spectrum of possibilities, from cold-to-warm, as well as from strength-to-fragility.

There is something solid about bronze, and then the colours I use are sometimes rich reds or subtle hues, with which I try to capture various emotions.’

The launch of ‘Rapture’ by Cathy Carman takes place on Thursday, September 5 at 7pm.

The exhibition will run until Saturday, September 28, from 9.30am – 5pm, Monday to Saturday. Admission is free.