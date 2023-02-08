Give yourself the gift of love this Valentine’s Day…

With the relentless hustle and bustle of every day life, and following the dreariness of January, blighted by blues and freezing temperatures, it’s so easy to fall into a trap of self-doubt, and negative thinking.

Perhaps you tell yourself that talking about things on your mind will burden your friends, so you stay silent.

Or, you go about your daily life convinced that you don’t matter; that people don’t care about your thoughts, your ideas, or your company.

Maybe you have impostor syndrome, or self-sabotage because you harbour a core belief that you are not good enough.

Whatever it is you are struggling with today, let this column be a reminder that you deserve love, no matter what.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you’ve, most likely, been racking your brain trying to find gifts to make your significant other – or your friends, if you are single and celebrating Galentine’s Day with the girlies – but what about doing something for yourself?

If that thought didn’t even enter your mind, then this column is for you: Please give yourself the gift of self-love this February 14, and onwards.

As one of the best ways you can practice self-care is by treating yourself, please read on for some simple ideas to bring some light and laughter back into your life.

Find happiness at the hair salon

It’s time to pick up your phone and book yourself that hair appointment, folks.

They say that that your hairstylist doubles as your unofficial therapist – and it’s true. There’s something therapeutic about talking to a friend, or kind acquaintance, while getting your hair done, and it’s refreshing to say ‘I’m not okay’ to a listening ear.

Sometimes, we’re simply not comfortable about talking about some things in life with our nearest and dearest.

Plus, if you look good on the outside, you’ll feel better on the inside, too.

A new hairstyle can even help make you feel like a different person.

When one chapter of your life closes, dye your hair a new colour, or the shades you’ve always wanted – and start afresh as you write your best story yet.

Pamper yourself with petals

Flowers are for all-year-round – and not just for special occasions, or as presents for ‘other people’, and seeing the flowers that you bought for yourself can make you feel good, and serve as a reminder that you’re practicing self-care.

What’s more, research has found that flowers consistently help to heighten the mood and cause people to genuinely smile. This can create lasting positive effects on your wellbeing, while helping your environment smell divine.

One word of warning though – before you shop for your precious petals, make sure your favourite type of blooms aren’t toxic to your pets!

Shoehorn in a purchase

Life is short – buy the shoes!

I don’t have too much to add to this one, to be honest. Apart from the fact that, in the past, I’ve found that purchases of quality and comfortable shoes, heels, sandals, boots etc to be an excellent investment of my money.

If you see a pair of stompers that you like, buy ‘em, wear ‘em, and keep walking towards your life goals and dreams, and never look back.

You’ve nailed it!

I love (read: LOVE) painting my nails. But do I do so often? No. Should I pencil time into my evening each week to brighten ‘em up with a varnish? Absolutely.

A nice coat of nail polish, for me, is the finishing touch to an outfit – and another lesser-talked-about feature is that varnish helps to strengthen and protect your nails themselves.

A coat of clear is universal and versatile – it works with any outfit under the winter sun.

But, that being said, if you want to be as creative as possible with your style, then don’t be afraid to be authentically-you.

For example, if painting each nail a different colour makes you smile, then go for it, and enjoy the results.

Time for tea

If your day is anything like mine, then it is caffeine-fuelled from the first (irritating) ding of the alarm clock. My late nights, early mornings, and unforgiving workload is always appeased by strong coffees, with the odd dollop of sugar for an extra kick.

But I don’t turn to coffee when I’m searching for restful comfort in a cup; instead, I reach for the herbal teas. Let’s call them… ‘wellness potions’.

Not only do herbal teas help to detoxify your body, but they also slow down ageing, improve digestion, and aid with anxiety and boost the immune system.

Among some of the best when it comes to well-being and healthiness are: Ginger tea; Chamomile tea; Peppermint tea; and Rooibos tea.

Break out your favourite fine china, too, for added colour to your day.

It’s good to walk

You’ve definitely heard this one before, but it is important to re-inforce it: Physical activity has HUGE potential to enhance our well-being. Even a short 10-minute brisk walk increases our mental alertness, energy and positive mood.

Indeed, participation in regular physical activity can also increase our self-esteem, while reducing stress and anxiety. It also plays a role in preventing the development of mental health problems, and in improving overall quality of life.

Choose your location, try as best as you can to be present in the moment, and start walking – and enjoy your adventure.

Keep calm with pastels

Colour psychology is a fascinating concept.

They say that different shades can stimulate and excite us, depending on what they are.

Colours can, subconsciously, evoke feelings of happiness, tranquility, and even sadness… or even depressed.

Red is known for increasing our pulse and adrenaline, while orange can make us feel happy and yellow makes us think of sunshine, and can be used to grab our attention.

But delicate pastel shades can help us feel calm, serene and at peace.

If you are finding it hard to quieten your mind whenever you arrive home, perhaps think about giving your bathroom or bedroom a makeover with your favourite pastel colours, and see how even these small changes can make the biggest difference.

Cleansing away your tiring day

There are days when the evenings can’t arrive fast enough; deadlines are tenacious; customers have been difficult; and you just can’t seem to get ANYTHING right.

These are the mentally and physically days when taking time for yourself is especially important.

So, forget the ‘quick’ shower, and, instead, draw a bath, and take your beauty routine slowly, calmly, and intentionally.

Light candles; pop a face mask on; deep condition your hair; enjoy the many fragrances of the water; and soak in the heat for at least half an hour.

Not only will this help you to, literally, cleanse away the stresses of your day, but you may also find that it will grant you a better, more restful sleep, too.

Wonderful.