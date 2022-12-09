How to wear this season’s freshest blue-green fashion

There’s nothing that embodies the festivities and fervour of Christmas like the colour green. But, this season, we are turning to teal for a ‘cool’ twist to the trend.

Not only has super shades of this delightful blue-green been dominating the interior design world – with the hue being named ‘Colour of the Year 2022’ by spray paint brand, Krylon – but it has also made a welcome resurgence in the world of fashion, too… as you can see by our photos!

GREEN-EYED QUEEN

Advertisement

Before we get the eye-shadow palette out to channel our inner glamour queen, it is always important to note that vibrant eye make-up, in general, is all about the prep and the blending. So, begin your style by using an eye primer. It will not only lock in your colour, but it will also make it easier to blend your shadows without looking patchy.

Now we’ve got that out of the way… To make a bright hue like turquoise work its magic on your eyes, apply in layers using a small brush, while making sure you’re blending the edges before adding more colour. This way, you get a nicely-diffused gradient.

Finish your look with a generous coating of liquid black mascara on the upper lid, and soft black eye pencil underneath. As the final touch, stick on some black eye mascara to help frame your eyes – and make them pop.

COAT YOURSELF IN WARMTH

A soft woollen coat, a tailored military coat, cute puffers and quilted jackets in trendy teal will help you face the cold temperatures without fear. Whether you need a smart piece to polish up your look or extra padding for long winter walks, there is something perfect for you out there.

This colour works extremely well if you are naturally ginger, or have dyed your hair red, as teal is a natural complementary colour to off-reds on the famous colour wheel. Similarly, it’s the perfect colour for you if you enjoy wearing bold red hues regularly.

A KNIT FOR COLD NIGHTS

Advertisement

For many of us comfort is key, and this is exactly why oversized knitwear is ideal for the cosy Christmas season. A statement knitted jumper in blue-green is easy to style, too; and, let’s face it, we need all the layers we can get in Irish weather!

Don’t forget to accessorise with a chunky necklace and earrings in a silver or gold shade, and pair with black leggings, washed out jeans, or dark blue denim – and finish with a teal handbag for that added ‘wow’ factor.

YOU NAILED IT

This Christmas, adorn your nails in glitter and creativity to match your winter wear. The key to long-lasting polish is the undercoat, so begin your style by removing any excess colour with nail varnish remover, and then paint the clean surface with a clear base colour. Then, paint your nail with two coats of your teal colour for maximum coverage, and finish with a coat of glitter, followed by a glossy top coat to lock in the colour, and accentuate the shine.

SMITTEN FOR MITTENS

If winter warming accessories, such as mittens/gloves with matching hats are your thing, any mixture of blue-greens, beige and greys will work well together.

Or, simply, opt for a teal scarf and gloves with a neutral coloured jumper and jeans for a smart, casual and easy-going look.