Street Style: Check out the fashion on Omagh Highstreet

Glen Walker
Age: 18
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Cinema
Tell me about your outfit
Casual outfit and just whatever I think would look well together.
Describe your style
I really like blacks and blue colours and I really like old brands.
Who influences your style?
No-one really. I made it myself.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
I bought a BB belt, and it was not the smartest decision I ever made.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
A hood belt or a fresh hoodie.
Sean-Paul Wilson
Age: 21
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Mencap support worker
Tell me about your outfit
Casual comfy wear to around the town.
Describe your style
Casual comfy street wear.
Who influences your style?
Myself.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My watch.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Necklace pendant.
Richard Kovacs
Age: 26
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Retail Worker
Tell me about your outfit
Random.
Describe your style
As random as it gets.
Who influences your style?
The way I get out of bed.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Not sure.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Necklace.
Matthew Lennox
Age: 16
Hometown: Castledawson
Occupation: Barista
Tell me about your outfit
I throw stuff together.
Describe your style
Handsome.
Who influences your style?
Tommy Lee.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Pair of Jordan trainers.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Wallet chain.