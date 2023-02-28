Street Style: Check out the fashion on Omagh Highstreet

Glen Walker

Age: 18

Hometown: Omagh

Advertisement

Occupation: Cinema

Tell me about your outfit

Casual outfit and just whatever I think would look well together.

Describe your style

I really like blacks and blue colours and I really like old brands.

Who influences your style?

No-one really. I made it myself.

Advertisement

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

I bought a BB belt, and it was not the smartest decision I ever made.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

A hood belt or a fresh hoodie.

Sean-Paul Wilson

Age: 21

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Mencap support worker

Tell me about your outfit

Casual comfy wear to around the town.

Describe your style

Casual comfy street wear.

Who influences your style?

Myself.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My watch.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Necklace pendant.

Richard Kovacs

Age: 26

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Retail Worker

Tell me about your outfit

Random.

Describe your style

As random as it gets.

Who influences your style?

The way I get out of bed.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Not sure.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Necklace.

Matthew Lennox

Age: 16

Hometown: Castledawson

Occupation: Barista

Tell me about your outfit

I throw stuff together.

Describe your style

Handsome.

Who influences your style?

Tommy Lee.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Pair of Jordan trainers.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Wallet chain.