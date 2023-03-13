Street Style: Comfy, cool and casual on this week’s high street

Roisin Barbour

Age: 32

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Assistant in Boots

Advertisement

Tell me about your outfit:

This is my work outfit.

Describe your style.

I’d say that it’s casual.

Who influences your style?

Instagram bloggers.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Advertisement

A designer bag from Mulberry.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Red lipstick.

PJ Kelly Long

Age: 24

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Part-time bingo worker

Tell me about your outfit:

My trousers and coat from an American thrift store, and my shoes are from Russell’s.

Describe your style:

Comfortable and easy-going.

Who influences your style?

Myself. I like what I wear.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My Doc Martens, at £50/£60.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

I’m not really one for accessories. I’m very plain.

Kelly MacGrath

Age: 20

Hometown: Pettigo

Occupation: Student in social work

Tell me about your outfit:

Comfortable for a day’s shopping.

Describe your style:

Comfy-casual.

Who influences your style?

Fashion on the streets.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Horse-riding clothes.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

My Apple Watch.

Shane Meehan

Age: 20

Hometown: Mountcharles

Occupation: Student

Tell me about your outfit:

I just wear what’s comfortable.

Describe your style:

Casual.

Who influences your style?

My eyes.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A pair of £150 shoes. It was the biggest waste!

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

My bracelet, gifted from my girlfriend.