Street Style: Still room for winter coats as temperatures plummet

Cherie Douglas
Age: 30
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Full-time mum
Tell me about your outfit
Cosy, comfortable and sustainable.
Describe your style
Whatever I feel comfortable in.
Who influences your style?
Hayley Williams.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Wedding dress.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Cute socks.
Sam Li
Age: 39
Hometown: Kesh
Occupation: Chef
Tell me about your outfit
I’m wearing an La Lakers outfit.
Describe your style
It’s trendy and sporty.
Who influences your style?
Kobe Bryant, of the La Lakers!
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Kobe’s basketball shirt.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Glasses.
Caitlin Niederberger
Age: 20
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Secretary
Tell me about your outfit
It’s cosy and cheap.
Describe your style
Comfortable and warm.
Who influences your style?
Random people.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My Tommy Hilfiger bag.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Scarf and coat.
Caroline Miller
Age: 51
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Personal trainer
Tell me about your outfit
My coat is from Asda, my boots are from Scarpa, and my bag is from Lipsty.
Describe your style
Casual and comfortable.
Who influences your style?
Una Healy boots. I like finding bargains.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My watch, from Michael Coors.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Comfy boots, as they go with anything.