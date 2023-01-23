Street Style: Still room for winter coats as temperatures plummet

Cherie Douglas

Age: 30

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Full-time mum

Tell me about your outfit

Cosy, comfortable and sustainable.

Describe your style

Whatever I feel comfortable in.

Who influences your style?

Hayley Williams.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Wedding dress.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Cute socks.

Sam Li

Age: 39

Hometown: Kesh

Occupation: Chef

Tell me about your outfit

I’m wearing an La Lakers outfit.

Describe your style

It’s trendy and sporty.

Who influences your style?

Kobe Bryant, of the La Lakers!

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Kobe’s basketball shirt.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Glasses.

Caitlin Niederberger

Age: 20

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Secretary

Tell me about your outfit

It’s cosy and cheap.

Describe your style

Comfortable and warm.

Who influences your style?

Random people.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My Tommy Hilfiger bag.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Scarf and coat.

Caroline Miller

Age: 51

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Personal trainer

Tell me about your outfit

My coat is from Asda, my boots are from Scarpa, and my bag is from Lipsty.

Describe your style

Casual and comfortable.

Who influences your style?

Una Healy boots. I like finding bargains.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My watch, from Michael Coors.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Comfy boots, as they go with anything.