Street Style: What’s on trend this week in Omagh

Grace Duddy

Age: 17

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Student

Tell me about your outfit

I’m co-ordinating brands.

Describe your style

Sporty and comfortable.

Who influences your style?

Influencers on TikTok and Instagram.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Air Jordans.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Mismatched earrings.

Bernie McLaughlin

Age: 56

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Special needs assistant

Tell me about your outfit

Walkable. I was out walking this morning.

Describe your style

Quirky.

Who influences your style?

Myself. I don’t follow fashion trends.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Shoes from Ted Baker at £170. They’re my dancing shoes.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Earrings.

Cora McNamee

Age: 17

Hometown: Killyclogher

Occupation: Student

Tell me about your outfit

I’m wearing clothes from Gym Shark, Primark and Columbia.

Describe your style

Sporty and casual.

Who influences your style?

My friends.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A necklace.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Converse or Air Force.

Bernie McCullagh

Age: 61

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Classroom assistant

Tell me about your outfit

My coat is from Primark in Derry, my boots are from Russells, and my dress is from Zara.

Describe your style

I like to dress casual and flowy. Colours are my thing, I love colours.

Who influences your style?

My mother. She is a real style icon.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A £100 pair of boots from Russells.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

I wouldn’t be seen without my false nails!