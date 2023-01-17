That suits you

The notion of having multiple wardrobes is a thing of the past. Transitioning your outfits from day to night has never been easier, and, with a few simple tips, you could save yourself a fortune.

The blazer and skirt combo

A reliable, yet fashionable office outfit, you can’t go wrong with a blazer, skirt, tights and boots! Suitable, yet stylish.

Now, picture this: It is Friday, and you are meeting friends in town after work… Time is of the essence! Replace your tights and boots with a pair of heels, add a matching clutch bag, jewellery and you’re good to go!

A colourful suit

When we think ‘suit’, we often picture a strictly professional business person. Yet, when we add a little colour, it becomes a whole new look. Why not invest in a colourful suit that can be adapted for both workwear and partywear?

Heading to work, a two-piece suit can be paired with some loafers, a jumper or a shirt. The same suit can be completely transformed to fit a stylish night out dress code, particularly in the winter months.

A suit on a night out is not only fashionable, but it is also a complete statement piece – and the bonus is that it will keep you warm!

Styling a suit can be done in many ways, allowing you to wear it more than once.

Incorporating a top that will bring a pop of alternating colour, paired with a matching bag, heels and a statement earring will transform your suit for a night out.

Style your hair in a slick back ponytail for a sophisticated look that will further emphasise your earrings.

On the other hand, you might have a casual night out on the cards. A colourful suit is so diverse, and can be adapted to suit any dress-code.

For a casual look, pair your suit blazer with a pair of straight leg jeans, chunky sandals and a shoulder bag.

A little black dress

The LBD is a staple piece in every wardrobe. Not only can it be worn hundreds of times, in different ways, it can also be transformed from day to night.

Dressing for work, a black dress can be paired with a beautiful long-line coat, scarf, tights and loafers. This is comfortable yet shows effort and elegance.

To jazz this up for a night on the town, the little black dress can be adapted; replacing the coat and scarf with a leather jacket, and switching to low denier tights and boots. Paired with a statement bag and jewellery, you are good to go!

Shoes that fit both day and night

Investing in shoes that can be adapted, no matter the occasion is a huge must.

Once considered a strictly formal shoe, the loafer has transformed over the last year, and has become versatile across almost all dress-codes. Whether you are heading into the office, or off on a city break, loafers are the perfect fit.

Dr Marten boots – also versatile, cool and warm! They can be dressed up or dressed down. Black boots are a necessity, particularly in your winter wardrobe!

Finally, a comfortable heel is a hugely important piece to have in a transitional wardrobe. A chunky heel, paired with a slightly platformed sole is recommended.

Transforming your look has never been easier

Brands are becoming more conscious when designing their pieces, incorporating transitional styles to promote sustainability. Now, don’t get me wrong, there are certain pieces that are unique to a night out and vice versa – but the majority of wardrobe staples can be adapted, regardless of the occasion.