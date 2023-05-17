Irish international praises local lady’s well-being techniques

IRISH women’s international soccer player Amber Barrett has spoken of how she is benefiting from well-being techniques devised by ReNew founder and Ballylast lady, Aoibheann Gallen.

Amber from Milford has been a proud ambassador of the ReNew You Schools Well-being Programmes since 2019. In a video released in recent days coinciding with the launch of the new ReNew You website www.renewyou.ie, the 27-year-old said looking after your well-being is extremely important.

Aoibheann Gallen delivers her comprehensive ReNew You Schools Well-being Programmes throughout Donegal and the north west of Ireland. She is qualified to help children and teens deal with difficult emotions and stress. She is also a meditation, mindfulness and relaxation teacher. Aoibheann also creates bespoke programmes to facilitate the needs of students and schools.

Amber said the well-being techniques provided by Aoibheann through her ReNew You programme help her through the professional demands on her as a footballer.

“I have been working with Aoibheann since 2019, and it is a partnership I am very proud of,” said Amber.

“Aoibheann has dedicated her life to well-being and has also spent the last ten years introducing her well-being programme to teens and kids around Northern Ireland, Donegal and the north west.

“Her techniques have been very widely accepted and it is something that schools, teachers and students have welcomed into their classroom. Many students and many teachers have commented how the small techniques they have learned from their well-being has been very helpful and beneficial in their day to day life.”

The ReNew You programme developed by Aoibheann also provides pupils with a platform to stop, breath and learn skills on how to self-regulate strong feelings, emotions and thoughts. Aoibheann has also enabled many children with severe anger issues, extremely busy minds, low self-esteem, confidence, and wellbeing to transform with the ReNew You programme.

To find out more, see ReNew You on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or via its new website www.renewyou.ie