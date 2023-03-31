Former Inspiral Carpets singer to perform acoustic set in Dicey’s

The former lead singer from one of the most influential bands to come out of Manchester is set to perform an acoustic set in Strabane.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the so-called ‘Madchester’ movement produced many popular bands, one of the most famous being Inspiral Carpets.

The original lead singer of the band was Tom Hingley, who provided his voice to the band’s seminal album ‘Life’ in 1990.

Advertisement

The record was a catalyst that inspired a burgeoning music scene in the city one which inspired other bands that would go on to define the ‘Britpop’ sound of the 1990s, such as Oasis. Noel Gallagher was a big fan of the Inspiral Carpets and, before finding fame, he spent time working as part of the Inspiral Carpet’s road crew.

Although Tom Hingley left the Carpets in 2011, he has continued to be a regular on stages across the UK and Ireland performing with his new band and doing solo material, along with DJ-ing.

On May 5, Hingley is bringing his new live show to Dicey Reilly’s in Strabane, a venue which he has played a number of times previously.

He will be playing an acoustic set which will comprise of material from throughout his career spanning over 30 years. It will include some of his hits with the Inspiral Carpets including, ‘This Is How It Feels’.

The Manchester-born singer said he has always loved performing in Strabane and is looking forward to playing shows all across Ireland during May. The mini-tour will also include shows in Dublin, Belfast and Dundalk.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Tom said, “It will be great to get on the stage again in Strabane. I’ve had some great times touring around Ireland for the past 25 years doing solo material and Strabane has been really good to me in the past.

“During this tour I will be playing a real mix of songs during an acoustic set. It will be a mix of Inspiral Carpet songs, along with my own tunes and music that I have done with other artists.

Advertisement

“I’m also not afraid of doing a cover. I sing a couple of old Bowie tunes in the set and a load of other songs I’ve loved playing and singing through the years.”

l Tickets are available for the show from the Eventbrite website.

l You can also purchase tickets from Dicey Reilly’s bar in Strabane.