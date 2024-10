FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has launched an exciting month-long programme of free events for Positive Ageing Month 2024.

This year’s theme, ‘The Part We Play’, celebrates the invaluable contributions of older people in our communities and offers an array of activities designed to help them live life to the fullest.

The programme features practical advice on financial planning, healthy eating, and falls prevention, along with fun, engaging events such as the ‘Give It a Go’ low-impact exercise taster sessions. These sessions, followed by light refreshments, will take place across CKS, Strathroy and Hospital Road community centres in October.

Silver Sunday on October 6, the National Day for Older People, will be marked with indoor bowling and wreath-making classes at Omagh Leisure Complex. The month also includes financial planning events focusing on pensions, fraud awareness, and budgeting for retirement, with opportunities for attendees to speak with exhibitors and hear from expert speakers.

Other highlights include a Local Democracy Event on October 28, allowing older people to engage directly with local representatives, and the Older People’s Parliament on October 12 at Stormont, where participants can pose questions in the Assembly Chamber. Social events include quizzes, a retro disco, and a six-week ‘Remembering and Reflections’ series exploring themes from past decades.

Launching Positive Ageing Month, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr John McClaughry said, ’Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to ensuring that our older residents lead more independent, engaged and socially active lives.

“I encourage everyone to take part and attend as many events as possible and take the opportunity to socialise and create connections and try something new.”

To celebrate International Day for Older Persons on October 1, Enniskillen Castle and Strule Arts Centre will be illuminated in purple.

For more details and booking information, visit the council’s website.