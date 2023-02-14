How will you spend Valentine’s Day?

Folks, get the red wine out, as it’s nearly Valentine’s Day – the most special day of the year for people in love.

Preparations for the rose-petalled event will, hopefully, have already been planned out well in advance to make it as magical as can be.

Florists all over the North will have been picked clean of charming and fragrant roses; while shop shelves will surely have been looted of their stock, with not a box of ‘Milk Tray’ to be had anywhere.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the bottles of bubbly will soon be cracked open, and postmen will be laden with gifts and enough cards to have stripped a small forest of its trees… All in the name of love.

Oh, and don’t forget to look the part on Valentine’s Day to exude sophistication and allure – especially if you have organised important plans for you and your significant other to enjoy.

‘Greatest gift’

While the singletons (like myself) will see tomorrow as ‘just another Tuesday’, the loved-up couples among us will be waking up to hearts and flowers, soppy messages from the deepest depths of the heart – and, possibly, even with romantic plans to stroll on the beach at sunrise, hand-in-hand, or arm-in-arm.

The question is: How will you be spending your Valentine’s Day?

Do you have hopes of dining in a fancy restaurant, eating a hearty three-course-meal and drinking your fill of the finest under the warming glow of candlelight, or, perhaps, you’ll be sitting at home with your beloved with a tasty takeaway from your favourite place, along with a bottle of wine in front of the telly.

They say, too, that ‘diamonds are a girl’s best friend’, and what a surprise it would be, if you were to get down on one knee and propose to your partner with a sparkling engagement ring, carefully picked with your beau’s favourite colours and style in-mind.

Advertisement

Or, perhaps, you are, simply, one of those couples who just enjoy each other’s company 24/7 every day of the year, and don’t feel the need to actualise your love into material form. Cupid… who?!… I hear you say.

Either way, the essence of the day is the same: You’ll be spending time with the one you love – and that, perhaps, is the greatest gift of all.

We took to the streets of Omagh to ask people what their plans are for Valentine’s Day.

“My plan for Valentine’s day is to work all day – and then spend all evening wondering why no-one has asked me to be their Valentine!” – Jessica Given.

“There’s somebody I’ll be sending a gift to this Valentine’s Day. It’s somebody I’ve known for a long time, and I’m hoping there is reciprocation on the day as i think there’s something there.” – Diarmuid McGuigan.

“I don’t have any plans officially; but i intend to spend it in the house, having a relaxing night.” – Steve Arnold.

“My plan for Valentine’s is to do a lovely dinner for me and my partner, and to chill and watch a movie, and think about everyone whose going through hard times and to be kind to eachother.” – Lisa Branigan.