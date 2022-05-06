Ideas to help get your home and garden summer ready

As the days get longer and warmer in May, it’s the perfect time to get those odd jobs done around the house.
Take a look at our list of 5 local Tyrone businesses that can help you get your home and garden ready for Summer!
Floors Direct
Based in Omagh, Floors Direct stock a fantastic range of quality carpets, wooden & laminate floors and vinyl tiles at excellent value for money!
We have a long heritage of supplying incredible value flooring to the homes of Omagh and Ireland since 1999. Formerly Tamlaght Interiors, Floors Direct was started in 2005. We have seen trends appear, disappear and even recycle around again.
We’ve been the driving force, supplying domestic and commercial flooring with outstanding value and expertise. This means you are dealing with a professional company with credibility and reputation. Our expert staff have 30 years+ experience so we’ll be sure to sort you out with the right coverage that reflects your individual style.
We are members of Carpet 1st – the biggest buying group in the UK worth £60 million. This ensures you have the widest selection of floor coverings possible. Our staff will advise you on the right product choice, colour options and fine-tune the price to make shopping at Floors Direct an experience you’ll remember.
Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm, Saturday 9am – 1pm, Sunday Closed
Address: 7 Killybrack Rd, Omagh BT79 7DG
Contact Number: 028 8224 2954
Facebook: www.facebook.com/floorsdirectomagh
Acheson and Glover
Established 60 years ago as Acheson & Glover Limited, and now known as AG, the company is a renowned and respected designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best in class walling, paving and facing brick for the commercial and domestic markets across the UK and Ireland.
In Britain our products are sold through Builders Merchants, whilst in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland we sell through our own wholly-owned outlets as well as a number of other carefully chosen retail partners and Builders Merchants.
Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 8.30am – 5pm, Saturday 9am–12:30pm, Sunday Closed
Address: 64 Old Moy Rd, Dungannon BT71 6PU
Contact Number: 028 8778 4228
Email: dungannonsales@ag.uk.com
ProScape NI
ProScape NI, based in Omagh, are premium providers of Landscaping and Garden Supplies.
Suppliers of decorative gravel, sold in large bulk bags, mini bags or available loose, ProScape also provide a large range of products to suit all landscape and gardening requirements, including Landscape Bark, Garden tools, Railway Sleepers, Compost Sand, Hardcore Blocks / Bricks, Paving, Flags, Fencing and Screened Top Soil.
Call in with ProScape and the experienced staff will be happy to discuss all of your requirements. Delivery is also available province wide on any of the products available.
Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 7.45am – 5.30pm, Saturday 8am – 1pm, Sunday Closed
Address: 40 Slieveard Park, Killyclogher, Omagh, BT79 7PA
Contact Number: 07793041781
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ProScapeNI
County House Furniture
County House Furniture is a small family run business based in the north west of Ireland with over 35 years of experience in the furniture industry.
We pride ourselves on selling stylish, affordable and quality furniture and we offer a first class sales and delivery service. Our friendly staff are always on hand to help give advice on all your furniture needs.
Please support our communities by shopping local!
County House Strabane: 24 Railway St, Strabane BT82 8EH, Telephone: 028 8144 1798,Facebook: www.facebook.com/CountyHouseFurnitureStrabane/
County House Letterkenny: Canal road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 HWV0, Ireland +353 74 912 9390, Facebook: www.facebook.com/CountyHouseFurnitureLetterkenny
Garden Depot
From hosting special events to celebrate the magic of the holidays, to selling the finest flowers, opening up a special in-house café for hungry shoppers and giving customers a wealth of choice for all their outdoor needs, ‘The Garden Depot’ has certainly enjoyed a memorable one year of business in the heart of Strabane.
Officially opening its doors with vibrancy and fervour on June 1 last year, The Garden Depot has quickly blossomed into everything that John imagined: A store which stirred with life and variety, while helping each individual customer achieve their dream outdoors.
The in-house florist also expertly caters for small, local weddings, while its in-house café (due to be reopened later this month) offers customers the chance to take the weight off their feet with a good cup of hot tea or coffee, and a deliciously tray bake.
Perhaps the garden store’s most stand-out feature, however, is its ‘decking depot’, distributed by Acheson and Glover Ltd, which provides local folk from Strabane and much further afield, with a full range of paving displays; composite decking; and decorative stones – including sand and granite. For a fuss free shop, a fitting service is also available.
Opening Hours: Monday- Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday 12-5pm
Address: 51 Dock St, Strabane BT82 8EE
Telephone: 07711 798787
Facebook: www.facebook.com/gardendepot2
