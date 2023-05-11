Listening, learning and enjoying a bountiful experience

I think it would be fair to say that when it comes to the fundamental necessities required to live a content life, you will find that a lot of us are seeking, searching, scrambling for much of the same stuff.

Oh, to harbour the ingredients to a fulfilling life – to possess that perfect blend of those sacred elements.

If I were to stab a guess at the key components, I would say a hearty spoonful of happiness, a jug of purpose and a dash of excitement could surely be found in this elaborate mix.

One thing’s for sure, there would be a good few dollops of peace.

Peace of mind, a peaceful existence – and some good ole’ peace and quiet once in a while.

But, if you hold the same misguided assumptions as myself, then you might believe that these should all just fall into your lap.

That the ‘powers that be’ will simply recognise your dire need for a taste of the good life – and dole you out some joy in plentiful abundance.

More often than not, however, this is not the case: The luck of the ‘happiness lottery’ is a shaky platform to be relying upon.

I’ve found that in order to access the ‘good stuff’ you must graft.

Opt for less lonesome wallowing, less stewing in self-pity and more proactive pursuits of pleasure.

You will find that you will start to hit the jackpot a lot more frequently… hopefully!

And so, with that hope in mind, I set out in attempt to initiate some good times – and a proactive go-getter, I became.

This journey manifested itself in a paddleboard yoga session on our own doorstep – the Gortin Lakes.

I rustled blindly for my wetsuit, and pulled it on.

This act alone sparked intense swells of nostalgia – bringing me back to a simpler time.

And as we all strolled down to the waterside, my pupils were glowing with the reflection as they struggled to comprehend the splendour of what lay before them.

The sun slumped lazily on top of the hills, which framed the lake.

It was late in the evening, and we all basked in the golden heat as it blessed our faces with its dimmed rays.

For that hour-and-a-half, not one non-paddleboard related thought invaded my mind – and, oh, how bliss it was.

To return to a state of living from moment to moment – carefree, untroubled and fulfilled by the task at hand – was like returning to a child’s state of mind.

Paddling along, mindful of my hand placement on the oar – diligently alternating hands to the top of the oar with every paddle.

I dangled my hand off the side of my paddleboard and floating aimlessly, I dipped my fingers in the cold water.

I listened, I learned – and I enjoyed.

‘Maiden voyage’

Donna, the welcoming instructor showcased, firstly, her party trick.

The top of her head made contact with the paddleboard, and as her legs began to rise toward the skies, my jaw began to drop down toward the lake bed.

She held a headstand for an impressive length of time, before returning to seated position.

Donna then provided us strong assurances that we would not in fact be expected to do this, on what was for many of us, our maiden voyage.

It’s a ‘quare job, I thought, as I let out a sharp relief-inspired exhale.

We then twisted and turned our way through the yoga poses, all with the looming threat of an unexpected dunking if our balance was misplaced.

But as we grew accustomed to our boards, there was an unspoken trust; a trust that we would not hit the icy decks.

And if we did, it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

After the yoga came to a successful conclusion, my body felt the better for it – I felt nimble, flexible and energetic.

We lay flat on our backs as the paddleboards floated upon the lake- drifting idly with each ripple.

The clouds crept past my eye-line as a gazed upward – soothed, relaxed and content.

And then, as we paddled our way around the lake – a victory lap of sorts – the sun was now setting, the group was smiling and the session was over.

Or so I thought.

As we climbed back onto the jetty, three enthused and kind-natured women piqued my interest when they stirred conversations of going for a dip.

And as they uttered the obligatory and colloquial ‘ye will, ye will, ye will’ – I wasn’t hard to convince.

We submerged our yoga-improved bodies in the cold depths of the lake.

And while it felt like an activity that was against all better judgement – with limbs numbing and jaws jittering – the after-effects were unmatched.

The ’post-dip high’ – as I’ve just now labelled it – lingered on long after I had returned home and thawed out – as did the effects of the yoga itself.

I thanked myself for that day.

For being a go-getter and, for seeking happy moments, rather than just crossing the fingers and hoping I stumble upon some by chance.

It was a great experience.

And should you ever feel a hankering to try something new – grab an oar and get out on the waters of the Gortin Lakes with the wonderful Donna – you will be the better for it.

‘Off-Grid Adventures & Well-being’ is where you will find her on social media.

Go on, get in touch!