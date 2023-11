‘I LOVE the creativity of art. You can start with one idea, and end up creating something completely different…’

These are the inspiring words of artist Margaret Scott, who will soon be hosting an art exhibition at the Omagh Library next week featuring a vibrant array of her wonderfully colourful works, some of which are for sale.

Running from Monday, November 20 until Saturday, November 25, the must-see exhibit will also include a donation box, with all money raised going towards research for Macular Disease – an age-related disease that causes a loss of central vision, and which affects both Margaret and her husband, Harman, personally.

Speaking with the UH ahead of the event’s official opening, Margaret shared her story of a life time inspired by art.

“The art has been with me for 80 years now,” she smiled.

“When I was just three-years-old, I recall my mother taking me to see ‘Pinocchio’, and, right away, I went home and told my father I wanted red paint and a brush, and I never stopped painting throughout my childhood.

“It was always a hobby of mine.

“I would always make Christmas cards for my family, and I even won a couple of children’s art competitions when I was a child,” she reflected.

Throughout secondary school, Margaret enjoyed studying art before progressing to Stranmillis College in Belfast.

After graduating from college, she went on to teach in the Grover Primary School in Belfast, before returning to Omagh as a teacher in Omagh County PS.

This allowed her the local lady to further exercise her passion for art.

Having retired early at the age of 54, Margaret then held a series of summer schools in which she taught art. In 2017, she was elected onto the USWA (Ulster Society of Women Artists).

Speaking of what inspires her artistic flair, Margaret said, “The thing I love about art is its creativity; when you start working on a piece, you never know what direction it might go in.

“You can begin with one idea, and end up creating something completely different.”

Margaret said that she is very much looking forward to showcasing her work, which will include a range of older pieces, such as paintings from her personal collection that have spent years hanging up in her home.

“I will most likely have my work displayed in groups, separating oil paintings from water colours, and floral art, with plenty more pieces on display,” she said.

You won’t want to miss this wonderfully exclusive art exhibition next week in Omagh Library, taking place from Monday, November 20 to Saturday, November 25.

Everyone is welcome, so why not call in and treat yourself to a stunning piece of work from a wonderful local talent?