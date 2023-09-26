Plumbridge designer to showcase fashion collection at festival

A TALENTED Plumbridge designer is looking forward to showcasing her vibrant fashion collection, inspired by the rich colours of Africa, this weekend at the Guildhall in Derry.

Crafted meticulously, and with love, by Madge Kelly, the collection, titled ‘RAFKI’, will take pride of place at the ‘One World Festival’, and aims to create awareness in our community of the African spirit.

Born and bred in Nairobi, Kenya, Madge has called Ligford, located just outside Plumbridge, home since 2018, where she lives with her husband.

Madge fell in love with sewing during the 2020 lockdown restrictions, and she has now developed an eclectic collection of wares, including tote bags, waist coats, circle skirts, scrunchies and aprons.

“I lost my beloved mother during the 2020 lockdown, and that’s when I discovered the art of sewing,” she explained. “As a way of dealing with grief, I taught myself how to sew, and I started making masks for family and friends.

“In due time, I began making scrunchies, tote bags and headbands in my studio at home.

“I was inspired by the rich colours of the African prints, and how it showcases the vibrancy of the continent and the heritage of the people.

“I wanted to pay homage to cultural diversity through my handmade designs.”

Madge decided to name her collection ‘RAFIKI’ as this is a Swahili word which means ‘friend’, and she, initially, began sharing her items with family and friends.

However, it was their positive reaction to her wares which has given her the confidence to now share her collection with a wider audience.

“At the Guildhall this weekend, I will be showcasing some of the designs I have been working on,” she added. “My motivation is to introduce and create awareness in our community of the African spirit by adopting the African prints in their wardrobe.

“I hope people will fall in love with the colours, and embrace the African culture to create a sense of inclusion and diversity,” she added. “In future, I would like to train in fashion design and learn the business of fashion, and my goal is to showcase my African print designs in the runways of Paris and London during ‘Fashion Week’.”

Hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the ‘One World Festival’, supported by Council’s Good Relations Programme, will take place around the Guildhall from midday this Saturday (September 23), and it will showcase the tapestry of global cultures that exist locally.

The event will feature a comprehensive programme of worldwide music, song, dance and cuisine, and includes performances, workshops, arts and crafts, storytelling, enlightening exhibitions and engaging dialogues.

Visit ‘www.derrystrabane.com/oneworldfestival’ for the full programme.