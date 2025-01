MONSIGNOR Barney McAleer from Pomeroy has published a new book, more than 80 years after he began collecting songs and poems from the area as a young boy.

Entitled ‘Versus from the Mountains – Songs and Stories from and about Pomeroy’, the book was launched at a special event in Cavanakeerin Community Centre before Christmas.

It has been warmly-received and is selling well both locally and further afield.

Advertisement

The collection celebrates local landmarks and events through songs and poems, some dating back to the 19th century and earlier.

Among the highlights is the famous ‘Mountains of Pomeroy’ by Strabane native Dr George Sigerson.

Other featured pieces include ‘Kitty from Pomeroy’, along with works about the Shields estate in Altmore, dances in Aughnagar, Campbell’s Ball, and songs of exile.

The launch event featured performances by Pomeroy Accordion Band and musicians from the Pomeroy, Galbally, and Coalisland branches of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

Dedicated to the musicians, storytellers, and singers of the area over the past 150 years, the book has been a labour of love for Monsignor McAleer and the local community who supported its publication.

Seamus MacGiolla Phádraig contributed insights into how Pomeroy’s story connects to wider national and international events.

Monsignor McAleer’s time spent abroad also gave him a unique perspective on how Pomeroy has evolved over the decades.

Advertisement

The book’s themes include historical songs, love songs, Hibernian tunes, songs of exile, and portraits of notable local characters.

Monsignor McAleer and Seamus MacGiolla Phádraig expressed gratitude to Dr Peadar MacGabhann and Dr Éamonn Ó Ciardha from the University of Ulster for their assistance and expert historical guidance.

‘Versus from the Mountains’ is available for purchase from Kathleen Burns in Pomeroy and in local shops.