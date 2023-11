ONE of Tyrone’s top naturalists, Bob Salisbury, will be hosting an engaging and informative talk for the people of Seskinore this evning.

The event, taking place tonight in Seskinore Presbyterian Church Hall at 7.30pm, will see Mr Salisbury discuss a passion project that has seen both him and his wife transform an area of deserted woodland into a vibrant, wildlife haven.

Bob Salisbury, who is a member of Seskinore Rural Community Group, has become something of an expert on nature, conservation and landscaping in the last few decades.

Advertisement

Alongside his wife, Rosemary, Bob has created a 17-acre sanctuary near Seskinore that now has been taken as a template by other people who wish to revitalise their own particular patch.

Through a mixture of study and a 20-odd year process of trial and error, Bob now possesses an almost unrivalled knowledge of the wildlife and habitat that thrives around Seskinore.

Inviting guests to join Bob and the gang next Monday evening, Ivor Russell, another member of Seskinore Rural Community Group, said, “Bob and Rosemary’s project has won national awards, featured on television and radio, and their book, ‘Field of Dreams’, has brought many plaudits.

“They took pictures from day one to track the development of the scheme, and these form the basis of the presentation that Bob will deliver next week.

“This is a rare, practical example of how to bring wildlife back to our countryside, and, for those interested in conservation or gardening, it is a talk not to be missed.”

Admission is free, and Ivor said that everybody, regardless of where they are from, are very welcome to join in on what promises to be an interesting, insightful and enlightening talk on the topics of wildlife and conservation.

Light refreshments will be served after the talks, and further details can are available on the group’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

Any enquiries should be sent to ‘seskinorercg@gmail.com’.