Special floral art event taking place in Omagh this evening

  • 20 March 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 20 March 2025
Omagh Floral Art Society will meet this evening at t 7.30pm in St Columba’s Hall.

Florist Donna Doherty from Strabane will deliver her demonstration ‘Mad March’.

Visitors are always welcome and all present will have a chance to take home one of Donna’s beautiful floral arrangements. Admission is £5.

Tags:

