Special floral art event taking place in Omagh this evening

Omagh Floral Art Society will meet this evening at t 7.30pm in St Columba’s Hall.
Florist Donna Doherty from Strabane will deliver her demonstration ‘Mad March’.
Visitors are always welcome and all present will have a chance to take home one of Donna’s beautiful floral arrangements. Admission is £5.
