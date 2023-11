I returned from a recent trip to find everyone talking about a mysterious hum that has been looming over the town in my absence. Keeping people awake at night, the mysterious Omagh hum has sparked all kinds of theories.

For some, this is clearly proof that we are being visited by aliens.

Others claim that we are all part of a secret scientific experiment led by the darkest corners of the government.

All logic and actual explanations are being tossed aside.

One resident is screaming till he’s blue in the face, that he easily sourced the hum within minutes, and traced it to a nearby factory… but nobody is listening to this man.

They prefer the mystery.

There’s an angry mob demanding an official explanation and an immediate solution.

And now the powers that be have announced they wish to spend all that money they say they don’t have to buy state-of-the-art technical equipment (ears) to find the nightly buzz that is driving locals bananas.

It’s turning into an episode of The Simpsons.

I was thinking of all this while I tossed and turned in bed that night.

Then I heard it.

The hum.

It was faint at first, but once it worked its way into my ear holes, it became more present, and I couldn’t unhear it.

It became amplified inside the caverns of my head, echoing louder and louder within the cave of the cranium.

What WAS that noise!

It continued in its never ending monotone.

An annoying presence.

I kicked off the sheets and got out of bed.

3am.

I was determined to find it…

I looked out the window to see the still street outside.

A few lights began to switch on in the neighbouring houses.

They clearly heard it too. I turned to my room and flipped the bed upside down.

Emptied my wardrobe.

Still nothing could I find.

I ran out the back garden.

Still I could hear it, in the still of the night.

A few neighbours were also in their gardens, looking upward toward the sky in a daze, searching for clues or answers.

I ran back inside and into my den.

It was racking my brain now.

Pounding at my every thought.

It wouldn’t stop.

Then I looked up in the darkness and seen a small red light.

I noticed it immediately.

It was the power switch to my moog synthesiser.

It appears I had left my synth on while I had been away…

I got up, switched it off, and the humming immediately stopped.

Then I heard rapturous applause outside from the neighbours who were now all dancing on the street in rejoice.

The mystery was solved.

Case closed.