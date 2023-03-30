Thousands expected at North West Angling Fair

MORE than 3,000 people are expected to visit the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane this weekend for the eagerly anticipated North West Angling Fair.

The annual event on the banks of the Mourne River, hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with the Loughs Agency, will feature a host of the UK and Ireland’s top fly dressers, casters and angling specialists.

The public will be able to access a wide range of fishing tackle producers, fly tying brands and fishing outfitters in the Melvin’s Main Hall and sample professional casting demonstrations and expert fly fishing tuition.

The two day event this Saturday and Sunday aims to cater for all levels of angler, and there are also specific elements to attract more young people and women to the sport.

Casting demonstrations on the Mourne will be hosted by Tom Brown, Hywel Morgan, Scott MacKenzie, Mark Patterson, Conor Arnold, Ian Gamble and Pauline McClenaghan.

Local specialists, Ian Gamble and Pauline McClenaghan, will host a Casting Clinic on both days suitable for beginners, improvers,

single handed and double rods.

Please note that pre-booking is required.

Full details of the event are listed on the website.

l You can access the full programme online at derrystrabane.com/anglingfair